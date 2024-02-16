Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 259,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $54,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.8 %

WTW stock opened at $277.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.65. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $277.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

