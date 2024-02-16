Deutsche Bank AG Sells 105,412 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 321,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105,412 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $65,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after purchasing an additional 311,502 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 7.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 24.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,176,000 after buying an additional 50,202 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $119,737.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,122.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total value of $26,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,207.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $119,737.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,122.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,690 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,549. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign stock opened at $197.82 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

