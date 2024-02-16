Deutsche Bank AG Sells 31,592 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,592 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $63,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $330.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Sunday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.20.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

