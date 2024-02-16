Deutsche Bank AG Sells 32,269 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,269 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.31% of FactSet Research Systems worth $52,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDS opened at $463.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $466.19 and its 200 day moving average is $448.37. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $487.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,782.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total value of $1,358,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,782.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,021. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

