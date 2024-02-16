Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.600-6.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Digital Realty Trust from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.93.

NYSE DLR opened at $148.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.09 and a 200-day moving average of $130.48. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,552,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,399,552,000 after purchasing an additional 161,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,131,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after buying an additional 96,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,734,000 after buying an additional 24,736 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,564,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,316,000 after buying an additional 634,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $442,477,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

