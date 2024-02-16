Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Shares Gap Down to $148.61

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $148.61, but opened at $140.00. Digital Realty Trust shares last traded at $137.90, with a volume of 1,214,937 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 6.3 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.09 and a 200 day moving average of $130.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.