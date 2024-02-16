Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $103,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.93. 207,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,482. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $25.43.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

