Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.80

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 133539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

