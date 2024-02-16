Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,018 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.37% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $24,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 174,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 175,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

