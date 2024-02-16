Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.32.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DG

Dollar General Stock Up 2.3 %

Dollar General stock opened at $135.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.68. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $231.96.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.