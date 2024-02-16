Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Shares of DG opened at $135.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $231.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,026,000 after buying an additional 2,273,119 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,372,000 after buying an additional 11,257,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,629,000 after purchasing an additional 133,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

