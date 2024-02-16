Douglas James Kramer Sells 6,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Douglas James Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $660,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,789,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $244,290.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $233,310.00.

Cloudflare Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE NET opened at $101.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.90 and a 200-day moving average of $71.25. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

