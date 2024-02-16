Douglas James Kramer Sells 6,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Douglas James Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $660,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,789,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $244,290.00.
- On Friday, December 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $233,310.00.
Cloudflare Stock Down 3.0 %
NYSE NET opened at $101.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.90 and a 200-day moving average of $71.25. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on NET
Institutional Trading of Cloudflare
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudflare
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.