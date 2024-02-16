Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,656,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.42% of Doximity worth $141,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 368,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Doximity by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 106,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of DOCS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,391. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $141,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

