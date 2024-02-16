Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

DBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $32.54 on Friday. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,281.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Dropbox by 1,287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after buying an additional 2,528,754 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,305,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,030 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 260.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,834,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 102.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

