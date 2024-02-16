Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $72.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DCO

Ducommun Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

NYSE DCO traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.15. 46,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,728. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.30. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.93.

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $81,551.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,637.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ducommun by 45.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.