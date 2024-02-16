Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Trading Down 4.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $65.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ducommun traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $49.36. Approximately 26,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 108,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Get Ducommun alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ducommun

Insider Activity at Ducommun

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $81,551.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,637.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $716.86 million, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89.

About Ducommun

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.