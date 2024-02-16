Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Dan Zugelder Sells 6,595 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $346,962.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $354,671.23.

NYSE DT opened at $52.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 42.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.48.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

