Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Dan Zugelder Sells 6,595 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $346,962.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Dan Zugelder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00.
- On Friday, December 15th, Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $354,671.23.
Dynatrace Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE DT opened at $52.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41.
Institutional Trading of Dynatrace
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on DT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.48.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Dynatrace
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatrace
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.