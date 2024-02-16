Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Up 17.4% in January

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Dynex Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

DX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 317,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,018. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.86 million, a P/E ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $71.19 million during the quarter.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently -557.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,871,000 after buying an additional 98,990 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

