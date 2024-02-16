E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,558,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,037,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,664,000 after acquiring an additional 855,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 1.6 %

EXAS stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $58.37 and a one year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average of $70.29.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,879 shares of company stock worth $351,607. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

