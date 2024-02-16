E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $228,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its position in Stryker by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $348.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $352.56.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,992 shares of company stock valued at $70,256,533 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

