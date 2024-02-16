E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $287,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after buying an additional 8,495,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,531,000 after buying an additional 258,437 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $196,222,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WBD shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

WBD stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

