E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

KO opened at $59.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $58.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

