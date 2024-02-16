E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $357,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,327,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,769,000 after purchasing an additional 30,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on CRWD
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
Shares of CRWD stock opened at $331.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.46 and a 12 month high of $338.45. The company has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,522.08, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.97.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CrowdStrike
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.