E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $382,000 Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $97,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $28.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $47.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $566,309.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,937,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $566,309.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,937,477.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $172,134.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,706 shares of company stock valued at $962,177 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

