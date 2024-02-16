E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $84.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.37. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.