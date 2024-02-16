E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2024

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDTFree Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $84.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.37. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDTFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.