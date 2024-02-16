E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 241 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 66,724 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VRSK opened at $246.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.39 and a 200 day moving average of $238.50. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $251.98.
Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.
Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.
