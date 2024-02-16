E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 106,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MIRM opened at $28.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $39,466.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,674.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $39,466.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,674.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $146,008.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,399 shares of company stock valued at $329,102 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

