E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,061,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,230,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,316,000 after acquiring an additional 195,690 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,059,000 after acquiring an additional 71,680 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.66.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

ENPH opened at $136.39 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

