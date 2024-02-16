E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,580 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

DNLI stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $33.31.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $47,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,850.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,604 shares of company stock worth $1,170,340. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

