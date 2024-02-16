E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,905 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $68,247.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,828.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $133,616.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,489.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 2,373 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $68,247.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,001 shares of company stock worth $4,154,791 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

