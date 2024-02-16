E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,209 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,208.9% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 15.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 2,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 15.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 280,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trade Desk from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

TTD opened at $75.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $91.85.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

