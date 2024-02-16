eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,920 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,220,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in eBay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,037,642,000 after acquiring an additional 150,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,755,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $524,005,000 after purchasing an additional 88,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in eBay by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $287,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in eBay by 6.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,058,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $268,803,000 after buying an additional 361,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $42.86. 721,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,212,128. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

