Electroneum (ETN) Hits Market Cap of $48.90 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $48.90 million and $937,791.96 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005520 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,965,628,796 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

