Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) EVP Michael Goralski Sells 11,604 Shares

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $269,212.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michael Goralski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 15th, Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of Element Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80.
Element Solutions Stock Performance
NYSE ESI opened at $23.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.36, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $23.86.
Element Solutions Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 85.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 47.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 8,131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Element Solutions
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Element Solutions
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.