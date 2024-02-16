Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) EVP Michael Goralski Sells 11,604 Shares

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $269,212.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Goralski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of Element Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ESI opened at $23.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.36, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $23.86.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 85.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 47.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 8,131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

