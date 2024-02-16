ELIS One Day Volume Tops $22.29 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $22.29 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00015327 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,802.36 or 0.99910163 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00013690 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00173113 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000742 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02956456 USD and is down -3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $53,323.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

