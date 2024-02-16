Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elme Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Elme Communities stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,852. Elme Communities has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter worth about $34,355,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter worth about $25,637,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter worth about $21,571,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 137.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 676,843 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

