Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Director Mark A. Blinn Sells 2,413 Shares

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Emerson Electric Price Performance
EMR opened at $105.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $106.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Tobam increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EMR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.06.
Read Our Latest Analysis on EMR
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.