Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 91,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 135,256 shares.The stock last traded at $52.39 and had previously closed at $51.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Encore Capital Group Stock Up 5.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -110.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $14,591,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading

