Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Encore Wire Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $238.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.25. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $138.20 and a 1 year high of $250.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 132.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

