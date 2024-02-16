Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

ENOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.86.

Enovis Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE ENOV opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Enovis has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 2.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 32,290 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 147,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 54,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

