Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,937 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $507,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.01, for a total value of $9,467,322.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.62, for a total transaction of $188,828.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,282,746.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.01, for a total value of $9,467,322.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,699 shares of company stock worth $358,437,552 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $10.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $473.76. 13,203,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,559,422. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $488.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

