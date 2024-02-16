Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,130,638 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,397,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130,638 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $655,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,903,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,652. The stock has a market cap of $319.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $177.71.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

