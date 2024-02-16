Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,641,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $500,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,211,000 after acquiring an additional 227,215 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,529,000 after purchasing an additional 273,790 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after purchasing an additional 868,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,045,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,802 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.55. 1,170,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,323. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average is $53.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

