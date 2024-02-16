Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.26 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,339,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,559,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.45% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $2,264,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508,063 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,529,000 after buying an additional 829,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,779 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.65. 1,584,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,213. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0859 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

