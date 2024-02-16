Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $578.55 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,273,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 184,704 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $578,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.25. The company had a trading volume of 28,073,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,400,215. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.12 and a 200-day moving average of $185.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

