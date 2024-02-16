Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $608.50 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,918,534 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.48% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $608,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,802 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,543,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,734,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.67. 701,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.98 and a 52 week high of $71.37.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

