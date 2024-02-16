Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 163,113 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,071,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163,113 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,349,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $22,319,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,727,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $327.48. The stock had a trading volume of 505,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,848. The stock has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $330.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.