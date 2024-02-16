Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,615,705 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,318,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,615,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 9.70% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $1,156,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

ESGU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,214. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.95. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $110.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

