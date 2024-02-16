Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 885,562 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,654,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 885,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.19% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,158,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,208,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,846,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,440. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.53.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2359 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

