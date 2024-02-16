Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,512,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $5,306,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $461.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,986. The firm has a market cap of $369.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $441.36 and its 200-day moving average is $417.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $462.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.